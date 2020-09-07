Watch: Joe Biden joins AFL-CIO for virtual campaign event in Pennsylvania

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Presidential candidate Joe Biden is back in Pennsylvania for in-person campaigning on Labor Day.

His first stop of the day was in Lancaster, for a backyard round-table discussion with union members, who are also military veterans.

Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania is to focus on the state’s workforce and issues facing working families.

“The fact is that we’re in a position where we can fundamentally grow this country, just by no other reason by investing in infrastructure,” Biden said.

Biden also traveled to Harrisburg, where he will meet with the president of the AFL-CIO and hold a virtual question and answer session with union members.

