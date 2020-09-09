Wayne County to host Department of Public Services job fair

ROMULUS, Mich. – The Wayne County Department of Public Services is set to hold a job fair on Wednesday September 9th.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county’s central maintenance yard (29900 Goddard Extension) in Romulus.

Open positions include: Public service maintenance workers, equipment repair specialists, project supervisors, electricians and engineers.

You can read all job descriptions and requirements by clicking here.

If you plan to attend face coverings must be worn and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Any questions? Call 313-224-5572 or 313-202-7187.