Live today: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Governor to announce initiative to help workers and families during COVID-19 pandemic

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The governor said she will make an announcement on reopening gyms and clarifying the standing of high school and other youth sports "very soon," saying she knows many are anxious about their status amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state announced 783 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19. In total, Michigan has confirmed 108,595 cases and 6,552 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined at Thursday’s briefing by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Leaders in education, business, labor and workforce development will also join the governor as they announce an initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the pandemic, according to officials.

  • The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

You can watch live in the stream above.

