Laid off casino worker opens new boutique in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – The shutdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been tough on people who have been unable to work and tough on business owners.

But there have been some success stories through the pandemic too. One woman turned her unemployment into an opportunity.

Julia Karapetian was temporarily laid off from her job in the cage at MGM Casino. She took all the money she saved and put it toward her dream that had been growing the last seven years. She opened her Downriver boutique.

Her boutique is on Telegraph in Taylor and she said it is a much better way to showcase her unique styles than her occasional pop-up shops.

Karapetian said she made more in her first week than she ever did at MGM.

