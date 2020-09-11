Memorial service honors Michigan residents killed in 9/11 attacks

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Friday marks 19 years since the coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in New York City on September 11, 2001.

A moment of silence was held at 8:48 a.m. in New York, that is the time the first plane hit one of the buildings. Then the names of every victim was read.

A memorial service was held in Wayne County to pay respect to Michigan residents who were killed in the attacks. It was held at the War Memorial, a home donated by the Alger family back in the 1940′s. David Alger was a Mutual Fund Manager who died 19 years ago in his office at the World Trade Center.

The war memorial is a moving setting -- the neatly trimmed and beautifully tended veterans garden, an American flag at half mast and a view of Lake St. Clair.

At the memorial service they read the names of the 19 Michigan residents who died. Several dozen people attended the service and stayed socially distanced.

More information on The War Memorial’s 9/11 Service of Remembrance can be found on its official website here.