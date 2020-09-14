Amazon looking to hire 100,000 workers across country, including in Metro Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. – Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 workers across the country, including in Metro Detroit, for both full- and part-time positions.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia has seven stories of items waiting to be picked and shipped out to customers ordering online. There are many jobs open at the center, including full-time positions with benefits.

Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

The fulfillment center has a bit of a traffic jam on the aisles. Business and demand is so strong that the company is looking to hire 3,000 people across the state -- 2,000 in Metro Detroit.

Amazon’s vice president of human relations, Ofari Agboka, is a Detroiter and former General Motors executive.

“Starting with industry-leading wages, $15 an hour, signing bonuses $250 and up -- we have, from day one, full benefits, health care, dental, vision, and we also have career choice opportunities to come in and get up-skilled,” Agboka said.

One of the examples of that quick upward mobility is Dilraj Singh. He’s seven months into his Amazon job, which he took to get out of the accounting business, and already training others.

“I look around and see so many opportunities for growth,” Singh said. “I personally am more of a people person, so I went into operations dealing with people so far by myself. It suits my personality a lot better.”

“We have not announced our plans for seasonal hiring,” Agboka said. “These jobs are regular part- and full-time jobs.”

Amazon is growing exponentially. The company is in the process of opening four delivery centers, which is the next stop for packages put together at the fulfillment center. Two of those locations will be in Pontiac and Sterling Heights.