Gunman holds 2 hostage inside northwest Detroit home

DETROIT – A gunman is holding two people hostage inside a home in northwest Detroit.

The home is on Iliad Street near Fenkell and Telegraph roads. Police said they tried to pull over the man in Redford Township but he took off.

He fired a shot at officers before breaking into the home in Detroit, police said.

The man also called 911 to say he was holding two people hostage inside the home.

Officers have surrounded the area.

