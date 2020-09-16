Former Michigan Senate member pleads guilty to felony, misdemeanor charges

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor charge.

Smith was charged in 2015 in connection to a shooting incident that involved his ex-wife. He was accused of shooting Anistia Thomas' Mercedes-Benz.

According to authorities, Smith pleaded guilty to the felony charge of malicious destruction of property over $20,000 or more, and the misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Smith accused Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy of vindictive prosecution in 2019 after an earlier guilty plea was changed.

In 2016, Thomas testified that she went to Smith’s home on Wexford Street and she found another woman naked in the bed. She said a fight broke out in which Smith reportedly punched her in the face and rammed her head into the floor after she fell into a TV.

The other charges Smith was arraigned on -- felonious assault, domestic violence assault and battery and felony firearm -- were dismissed as a part of the plea.

Smith is expected to return to court Oct. 28 for sentencing.

