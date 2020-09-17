Novi High School switches to virtual only after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

NOVI, Mich. – All students at Novi High School will be taught virtually on Thursday and Friday (Sept. 17-18) after five students at the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

The district said switching to virtual learning only for two days after the positive test results is at the recommendation of the Oakland County Health Department.

“Novi High School teachers will be in contact with students to ensure that they understand what to do on Thursday and Friday,” reads a statement from district Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews. “The Oakland County Health Division has not completed its investigation and contact tracing. To err on the side of caution, we need Novi High School students to be home Thursday and Friday.”

Novi High School will follow the regular bell schedule, 7:15 a.m. to 1:59 p.m., on Thursday and Friday. The district advises both “A” day and “B” day hybrid students should log in Thursday to Zooms/Schoology. Regular virtual students continue to be virtual learners.

All other K-8 hybrid students should treat the day as a normal day. Buses will run and schools will be open for all K-8 students on Sept. 17-18.