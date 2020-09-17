The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns for a new season

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returns for Season 18 with host Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, September 21st at 3pm. The daytime talk show will resume filming from the ELLEN stage on the Warner Bros. lot without an in-studio audience.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” said host Ellen DeGeneres.

Award-winning actress, comedian, and activist Tiffany Haddish will join DeGeneres in-studio and help kick off the new season. Premiere week will continue with appearances by Emmy Award-nominee Kerry Washington, award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, and the always entertaining Chrissy Teigen. Plus, K-Pop group SuperM will perform “One (Monster & Infinity)” off their upcoming album. Throughout the month, DeGeneres will sit down with iconic comedian Chris Rock, the hilarious Amy Schumer, comic legend Adam Sandler, and UNICEF ambassador and actor Orlando Bloom. Plus, Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host upcoming episodes of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this Fall.

With unparalleled celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human-interest guests, and sought-after viral sensations worldwide, DeGeneres will continue to deliver uplifting, inspiring, and hilarious experiences to viewers.

Be sure to watch the season premiere Monday at 3pm on Local 4.