Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith faced a federal judge Friday in connection to an alleged embezzlement scheme.

His plea is a part of an ongoing investigation into spending from a public forfeiture fund. Smith said he had told three people -- two assistant prosecutors and a friend -- to lie about he use of campaign funds.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison, but will likely serve less than two years on the federal charge. He is also facing charges of embezzlement and racketeering for his spending of $600,000 from an obscure Macomb County forfeiture fund.

More: Feds say Macomb County prosecutor had secret stairwell talk, asked others to lie to FBI about scheme

United States Attorney Matthew Schneider claim Smith asked a preliminary consultant to help create a fake consulting agreement contract in February to justify $20,000 Smith had taken from his campaign fund.

Of that $20,000, Smith gave the consultant $5,000 and kept the remaining $15,000, which he used for his own personal use.

More: Metro Detroit crime news