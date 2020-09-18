NAACP Detroit focuses on getting more residents to become registered voters

DETROIT – While Sept. 18 has been declared National Black Voter Day by organizations like the Urban League and Black Economic Alliance, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Detroit chapter is fast to say that between now and Nov. 3 everyday needs to be focused on voting and getting registered.

“We can change the dynamics in this country. You gotta vote the whole ballot,” said Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP Detroit Chapter.

Detroit’s NAACP will begin neighborhood canvassing to register voters who haven’t taken the time or interest in the election.

“We are going out in neighborhoods. Shake the bushes to let them know they are important,” he added.

Anthony is quick to point out that if you really care about the things you say you care about, the way to make sure you are the change you seek is to vote for it.

“People need to understand that their vote is still very important. Let that be a level of understanding for you,” said Anthony.

The group’s message is not only for you to be registered, but to reach out to people who are not, and get them to register to vote.