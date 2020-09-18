Over $50,000 in fines added as more than a dozen Michigan businesses cited for COVID-19 workplace violations

Officials have fined 19 Michigan businesses for “serious violations” of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in the workplace.

In total, the fines add up to $51,400.

“We want to make sure these are safe workplaces, and that’s going to protect workers, it’s going to protect our communities,” said MIOSHA Director of COVID Workplace Safety, Sean Egan.

But according to a new release from the Michigan Occupational Safety and health administration, several businesses all over the state have been cited for doing the exact opposites

“We just stopped in certain kinds of establishments, many were the result of complaints. Many of these, as you’ll see, are about $2,100 per violation," said Egan. “And then, most importantly is that the employer is has to abate the hazard they have to fix the problems before this case will be closed.”

In total, the citations stack up to more than $51,000. Some violators include Bell Tire in Shelby Township, Home Depot in Dearborn Heights, Riverfront Animal hospital in Lansing and so many more.

“Every employer has an obligation to provide a workplace that’s free from recognized hazards. And every employer needs to make sure that they’re following those protocols,” Egan added.

Protocols that should be pretty easy to keep up.

“The protocols are pretty simple, you need a plan, you need training, you need to do health screenings, face to face coverings and social distance. So by and large, the mitigation strategies for COVID are easily achievable,” concluded Egan.

Filing complaints if you’re a customer is easy -- all you have to do fill out one on MIOSHA’s website, where you can leave an anonymous tip.