Watch live: Biden delivers remarks in Philadelphia

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to delivers remarks in Philadelphia beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. You can watch him campaign there in the video player below.

On Tuesday Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Flint and Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Sunday.

The presidential election is taking place Tuesday, Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Decision 2020 election coverage

LIVE COVERAGE