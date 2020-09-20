63ºF

Local News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks in Philadelphia

Presidential election taking place Tuesday, Nov. 3

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Politics, News, Decision 2020, Elections, Democrats, Republicans, National, Election 2020, Joe Biden, Philadelphia
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Democrat Joe Biden has left little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although he has not fully detailed his nuclear policy priorities, Biden says he would push for less reliance on the worlds deadliest weapons. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Democrat Joe Biden has left little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although he has not fully detailed his nuclear policy priorities, Biden says he would push for less reliance on the worlds deadliest weapons. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to delivers remarks in Philadelphia beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. You can watch him campaign there in the video player below.

On Tuesday Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Flint and Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Sunday.

The presidential election is taking place Tuesday, Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Decision 2020 election coverage

LIVE COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: