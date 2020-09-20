Watch live: Biden delivers remarks in Philadelphia
Presidential election taking place Tuesday, Nov. 3
DETROIT – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to delivers remarks in Philadelphia beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. You can watch him campaign there in the video player below.
On Tuesday Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Flint and Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Sunday.
LIVE COVERAGE
