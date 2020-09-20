Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Flint and Detroit Tuesday

DETROIT – On Tuesday Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Flint and Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Sunday.

Additional details are expected to be released by the Biden-Harris campaign soon.

Harris' trip to Michigan comes as Detroit struggles with increased crime and months of racial unrest. She is visiting Flint after the State of Michigan announced a $600 million settlement in lawsuits related to the Flint Water Crisis.

The presidential election is taking place Tuesday, Nov. 3. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday at 10 a.m. and talk about mail-in voting as absentee ballots get mailed out this week.

