LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police are searching for a 74-year-old woman who left her home at about 6:30 p.m. in the 16800 block of Surrey Street.

Diana Messner is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, jeans and black sleepers.

Police said she has pulmonary issues and may be in a state of delirium.

Anyone with information should call 911.