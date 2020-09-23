Real Pet Food Company recalls dog food due to possible salmonella contamination

PHOENIX – Real Pet Food Company has voluntary recalled Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe 4lb bags because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

The impacted products have a lot code V 07 Feb 2022 and were sold nationally.

No illnesses have been reported, but pet owners should monitor their pets and themselves for symptoms of a salmonella infection.

The symptoms include: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Salmonella can also result in more serious illnesses such as: Arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Any pet owners who have those symptoms and were exposed to the dog food should contact a doctor. Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic, have diarrhea, fever, vomiting and or abdominal pain.

Pets can be carriers of salmonella and can infect humans or other animals. If your pet has consumed the recalled product you should contact your veterinarian.

Customers who purchased a recalled product can call Real Pet Food between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. EST for a refund. You can get additional information by calling 1-800-467-5494.

