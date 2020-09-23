State police find vehicle wanted in fatal hit-and-run of I-94 construction worker

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A vehicle sought in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of a construction worker Monday along I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been found, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday morning.

Zach Morisette, 26, was killed when a vehicle struck him about 3 p.m. Monday. He was working with a Macomb County Department of Roads crew putting down a patch to fix a broken manhole cover.

Zach Morisette

The driver of the vehicle never stopped. Police had been searching for the vehicle and driver and while they have located the vehicle, the driver remains at large. State police are asking that the driver turns themself in.

“The vehicle has been seized and we are processing it for evidence. We have developed leads into the identity of the driver and again would hope that that person would turn themselves in,” reads a statement from state police Wednesday morning. “This investigation is moving quickly and we will continue to keep the public informed as it moves forward. If you are the driver of that vehicle, call us or come in to the post so we can resolve this crash.”

