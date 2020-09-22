Michigan State Police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Michigan State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 94 that killed a 26-year-old construction worker.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County Department of Roads crew was putting down a patch to fix a broken manhole cover.

“One of the members of the crew said that he heard a thump, and as soon as he turned around, that’s when he noted that his coworker was laying on the ground,” said MSP Lt. Michael Shaw.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for three-plus hours as MSP investigated the scene at Nine Mile Road.

Tips about the vehicle that did not stop were already coming in.

Shaw said those tips described a light-colored box truck that may have been involved.

“But I don’t want anybody narrowing their focus to that,” Shaw said.

For the Department of Transportation, the latest tragedy puts a spotlight on drivers being more attentive.

“People who are driving, are protected by their vehicle with thousands of pounds of steel, metal and glass, seat belts and airbags. Person working on the side of the road has a vest, maybe a barrel,” said Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The 26-year-old man who was killed was from Chesterfield.

“They’re all our brothers and sisters who are risking their lives for us. It hurts. It hurts a lot,” Cross said.