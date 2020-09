Several marijuana vape cartridges sold in Detroit recalled after failing safety compliance testing

DETROIT – Several marijuana vape cartridges that were sold in Detroit have been recalled after failing safety compliance testing for Vitamin E Acetate.

The testing was completed in August of this year. The cartridges were manufactured before the Emergency Rules for marijuana products intended for inhalation were filed on Nov. 22, 2019.

Affected vape cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that sold the marijuana product. It will also have a tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

The recall affects marijuana products sold from Plan B Wellness on 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Package # 1A405010000426A000000084 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)Sold between October 10, 2019 and November 22, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000217 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)Sold between October 17, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000235 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)Sold between November 1, 2019 and November 17, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000110 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)Sold between October 9, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000200 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)Sold between October 7, 2019 and November 22, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000005 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)Sold between October 4, 2019 and November 22, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000027 (Monopoly Carts 1g)Sold between October 4, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000138 (Monopoly Carts 1g)Sold between October 22, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000644 (Monopoly Carts 1g)Sold between November 16, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000499 (Monopoly Carts 1g)Sold between October 11, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000020 (Sky Sticks 1g)Sold between October 03, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000646 (Sky Stick 1g)Sold between October 22, 2019 and November 21, 2019

Package # 1A405010000426A000000024 (Planet X Cart 1g)Sold between October 5, 2019 and November 8, 2019

If you have an affected vape cartridge in your possession, you should return it to Plan B Wellness for proper disposal.

Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.

