Construction worker struck, killed on Sherwood Highway in Eaton County

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A construction worker was killed when a pickup truck struck him Thursday afternoon along Sherwood Highway over I-69 in Walton Township.

Michigan State Police said the 40-year-old road worker, of Gladwin, Mich., was working on the road when a full-sized pickup truck hit him.

Police do not consider alcohol and/or drugs to be a factor in the crash.

The highway was shut down Thursday afternoon while police investigated.

