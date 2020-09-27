Watch live coverage as President Trump delivers remarks from the White House
President delivering remarks one day after announcing Supreme Court nominee
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the White House that begins 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.
The president is delivering remarks just one day after he nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
