Watch live coverage as President Trump delivers remarks from the White House

President delivering remarks one day after announcing Supreme Court nominee

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: National, News, Politics, White House, Donald Trump, Press Conference, National News, Washington, President, Political News
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the White House that begins 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.

The president is delivering remarks just one day after he nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

You can watch the press conference in the video player below.

Live coverage

