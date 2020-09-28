Detroit’s regional COVID-19 testing center moves from fairgrounds to Joseph Walker Williams Center

DETROIT – Detroit’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center will be moved from the fairgrounds to the Joseph Walker Williams Center starting Tuesday.

The people who will be working at the testing center helped plan the transition. They said everything has gone smoothly so far.

READ: Researchers say testing wastewater for evidence of coronavirus is showing promise

“We wanted to make sure our employees were indoors and were able to bring patients inside to come and get tested,” said Elisa Milile, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The reason the testing site will be moving from the State Fair Grounds is because colder temperatures are on the way.

“It’s gonna be pretty similar, as far as guaranteeing tests within 15 minutes, not having long waits,” said Milile.

There will be 13 patients at a time able to fit inside of the location for testing. Sanitization will be happening regularly.

“We have strict protocols when people get tested. The wipe down, the cleaning efforts, changing your gloves, hand sanitizing between patients,” said Milile.

READ: US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

People who are elderly, disabled or symptomatic will have to stay in their car during the examination.

“They will be told to park at an empty spot and then the number is listed on the parking lot sign,” Milile said.

The center hopes to be able to maintain its clean record as far as the employees go.

“At state fair we had no staff outbreaks. So, no one tested positive and I think it’s a testament to how serious everyone takes the protocols,” Milile said.

READ: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 28, 2020

If you would like to schedule an appointment to get tested for COVID-19, you can call 313-230-0505.

The testing location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.