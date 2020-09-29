Settlement reached for 2016 Fraser sinkhole case

FRASER, Mich. – Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller will announce a settlement on Tuesday involving three contractors.
A sinkhole developed in Fraser on Christmas Eve in 2016.
Nearly two dozen homes were evacuated and three houses later were condemned. At the time, the collapse threatened to dump raw sewage into thousands of basements in the county through the broken pipe.
Miller blames human error in the construction of the drainage. However, the companies argued that that wasn’t the case and they shouldn’t be held responsible.
Macomb County disagreed and sued.
Previous coverage
- Source: Sewage being pumped into the Clinton River due to sinkhole in Fraser
- 11 communities to foot bill for Fraser sinkhole fix
- 2 homes damaged by Fraser sinkhole demolished
- Fraser sinkhole: 1.5 million gallons of sewage fills repair trench
- 15 Mile Road reopens at site of massive Fraser sinkhole
- Fraser sinkhole latest: Judge tosses Sterling Heights lawsuit over paying for sewer repairs
- Fraser sinkhole: Final work to begin on roads affected by sewer collapse