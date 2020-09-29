Settlement reached for 2016 Fraser sinkhole case

FRASER, Mich. – Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller will announce a settlement on Tuesday involving three contractors.

A sinkhole developed in Fraser on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Nearly two dozen homes were evacuated and three houses later were condemned. At the time, the collapse threatened to dump raw sewage into thousands of basements in the county through the broken pipe.

Miller blames human error in the construction of the drainage. However, the companies argued that that wasn’t the case and they shouldn’t be held responsible.

Macomb County disagreed and sued.

