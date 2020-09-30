Emagine to reopen Michigan theaters on Oct. 9 with free tickets for frontline workers

Movie theaters have been closed for more than six months in Michigan due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But last week, Gov. Whitmer signed an order to allow theaters to reopen on Oct. 9, with restrictions in place.

Emagine Theatres says it will reopen its Michigan theaters on Oct. 9, with a special free ticket promotion for frontline workers through Oct. 15.

To redeem this offer, please bring your valid work I.D., badge, nametag, etc., to the theatre when you purchase tickets. *Dates and times may vary, Michigan Emagine locations only open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Offer valid in-theatre only, day-of showing, and is first-come, first-served. Frontline workers include but are not limited to, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement, firefighters, and public works, healthcare workers, protective service workers (police and EMTs), cashiers in grocery and general merchandise stores, production and food processing workers, janitors and maintenance workers, agricultural workers, and truck drivers, healthcare practitioners and those in technical occupations (e.g. doctors, registered nurses and pharmacists) as well as health-support workers (e.g nursing assistants and home health aides).

Tickets must be redeemed at the box office. Online tickets for films are on sale now.

Due to capacity restrictions, only 20 people are allowed per 1,000 square feet of space and masks must be worn. This goes for cinemas, bowling alleys and live theater. There is a max total of 500 people allowed.

