Michigan Secretary of State to offer priority driver’s license, ID appointments

LANSING, Mich. – Secretary of State offices will offer priority driver’s license and state ID appointments from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.

The appointments will be available from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are for Michigan residents who need to get a first-time license or ID, replace one because of loss, or correct one because of a name change.

To make an appointment go to Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”

Residents can complete first-time, replacement or correction transactions -- or other limited types of transactions -- using the next-day and advance appointment categories through the online appointment system.

Each individual must make a separate appointment to ensure enough time is allotted for service. Appointments aren’t transferable to another customer. Duplicate appointments will be canceled.

