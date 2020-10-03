SMART service continues to operate despite DDOT driver work stoppage

DETROIT – SMART is continuing to operate its scheduled service, including SMART FAST Gratiot, Woodward and Michigan going into downtown Detroit.

During the service suspension with the Detroit Department of Transportation, additional buses will be placed along key SMART routes to ensure adequate service is available for riders.

For more information regarding SMART Service, Customer Service is available at 866-962-5515, Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

SMART’s commitment to safety has not changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has led to many new safety measures, procedures and requirements for drivers and the riding public. Everyone needs to do their part to ensure the safety of others so that people are able to get to work, grocery stores, pharmacies and medical appointments.

Per the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-147 riders are mandated to wear masks as stipulated “When waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle, or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.”

This mandate is in conjunction with face mask requirement for drivers, daily driver health screenings, enhanced bus cleaning efforts and antibacterial spray treatments on buses and at SMART facilities.

To ensure everyone is working together on these protocols, SMART introduced its SMART COVID-19 Safety Playbook outlining all the steps and procedures at all of its facilities, and for employees and riders. The SMART COVID-19 Safety Playbook is available on www.smartbus.org.

SMART continues to work in close coordination with its unions and to monitor the situation closely.

REMINDERS

To help facilitate the health and well-being of others, riders are also asked to maintain proper hygiene and if they feel ill to not ride the bus in order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently touched at work and home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.