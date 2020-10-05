Detroit to open satellite voting centers across the city

Monday morning (October 5) the city of Detroit will open 23 satellite voting centers throughout the city and will also add seven secure standalone ballot drop boxes.

The centers will be open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will also be open Election Day (November 3) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Detroit residents will be able to vote and cast their ballot at all of the satellite centers.

For a complete list of satellite voting centers and ballot drop box locations click here.