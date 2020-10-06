Detroit’s Holy Redeemer grade school moves to remote learning amid rising COVID-19 infections

DETROIT – Students at Holy Redeemer grade school in Detroit are switching to remote learning for the remainder of October due to increasing COVID-19 cases among students.

As of Monday, 11 students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since September 22.

Distance learning for students was originally slated to start Tuesday, but it will now being extended even longer due to the community’s latest confirmed virus case.

According to a letter sent to families Monday, everyone is doing well and those infected are recovering. Still, the school says it is taking the situation very seriously.

The Detroit Health Department will be offering the chance for parents to ask questions about the virus and how it might affect their children. The health department was at the school on Tuesday and will host another session on from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday for parents who speak Spanish.

According to a letter sent to families Monday, Holy Redeemer teachers have already sent out learning schedules for students' remote learning. Families are being asked to be proactive and stay quarantined in their homes as much as possible to prevent further spread of the virus.

Officials said the school will not be allowed to resume in-person learning until at least 28 days following the last confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school is asking students and families to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or believes they may have been exposed should contact their primary healthcare provider or get tested for the virus. COVID-19 symptoms can develop up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Individuals who get tested for COVID-19 are encouraged to self-quarantine until test results are received to prevent the spread of the virus.

