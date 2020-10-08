Detroit police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who didn’t return home after saying she’d ‘be right back’

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who left her Detroit home on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Breana Brantley left the area of Corbett Avenue in Detroit at 11 p.m. She told her mother that she was going to be right back and hasn’t returned.

She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. She was wearing a gold-colored wig. She was also wearing a red Value World apron and Blue Jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

