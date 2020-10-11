Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl with mental condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for Te’onna Tolliver, a 14-year-old girl last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, she left her home in the 17200 block of Westbrook Street, just north of McNichols Road and Grand River Avenue, following an argument with her mother.

Te’onna is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black Vans shoes.

She is reportedly in good physical condition but suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who has seen Te’onna Tolliver or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

