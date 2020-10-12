73ºF

Chelsea police searching for ‘at risk’ 21-year-old woman who is missing after leaving with someone she met online

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tenisha Ann Boyer
Tenisha Ann Boyer (Chelsea Police Department)

CHELSEA, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing “at risk” 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Tenisha Ann Boyer was last seen at her home in Chelsea. She was picked up at her home by an unknown person that she met on the internet, police said.

Boyer is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 179 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, grey shirt and jacket, and had a black and gold backpack.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122 with Extension 3.

