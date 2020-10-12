Metro Detroit weather: Rain, wind and cold temperatures are in the forecast

DETROIT – Thunderstorms arrive tonight, but the coldest air of the season makes an appearance later this week. And once it gets here it looks like it will hang around for a while.

Evening Thunder

Storm Tracker 4 is watching a batch of showers and thunderstorms migrating in from Wisconsin. Expect some healthy rumbles and possibly a few heavy downpours. But we expect these storms to stay below severe limits. They’ll roll into the West Zone just before 8PM and should be gone for everyone except the Lake Huron shoreline by midnight tonight. This is will be our biggest shot of rain this week. Thursday, rain is likely in the afternoon. But it doesn’t look as heavy. Other than a very slight chance at a shower Sunday, we should stay dry through the weekend.

Coldest of the Season

Temperatures have been in our favor for quite a while. In fact, we haven’t had a below normal day since last Monday. That streak will continue through the middle of the week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. But there is a sharp drop lying in wait. Friday’s high temperature will likely occur as the clock strikes midnight which will only be in the low-to-mid 50s. Sunrise lows will be in the mid 30s, but we’ll only rebound to the low-and-mid 40s during the afternoon. That will be the coldest start of the season, besting the 38 back on September 19th. Highs will recover to the 50s on Saturday and stay that way through most of next week.

