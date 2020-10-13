Report: Grand Rapids City Commission approves designating street ‘Breonna Taylor Way’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids City Commission approved designating Monroe Center from Division to Monroe avenues as “Breonna Taylor Way," according to a report from WOOD.

Breonna Taylor grew up in Grand Rapids. She was shot and killed by police at her Louisville apartment on March 13. Her death has sparked marches and protests.

The designation doesn’t change the name of Monroe Center, but there will be ‘Breonna Taylor Way’ signage under the normal street signs.

