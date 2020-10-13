65ºF

Local News

Report: Grand Rapids City Commission approves designating street ‘Breonna Taylor Way’

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Grand Rapids, Kent County, Breonna Taylor Way, Breonna Taylor, Division Avenue, Monroe Avenue, Monroe Center, Grand Rapids City Commission, News, State
Foto de Breonna Taylor suministrada por el abogado de su familia Sam Aguiar. Taylor era una tcnica de emergencias sanitarias que falleci baleada por la polica en su casa, en un episodio que sigue siendo investigado. Su muerte ha desatado una ola de protestas. (Cortesa del abogado de la familia de Taylor, Sam Aguiar, va AP, Archivo)
Foto de Breonna Taylor suministrada por el abogado de su familia Sam Aguiar. Taylor era una tcnica de emergencias sanitarias que falleci baleada por la polica en su casa, en un episodio que sigue siendo investigado. Su muerte ha desatado una ola de protestas. (Cortesa del abogado de la familia de Taylor, Sam Aguiar, va AP, Archivo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids City Commission approved designating Monroe Center from Division to Monroe avenues as “Breonna Taylor Way," according to a report from WOOD.

READ: Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Breonna Taylor grew up in Grand Rapids. She was shot and killed by police at her Louisville apartment on March 13. Her death has sparked marches and protests.

The designation doesn’t change the name of Monroe Center, but there will be ‘Breonna Taylor Way’ signage under the normal street signs.

READ: Continuing coverage

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylors fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylors fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: