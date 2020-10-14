Unit a complete loss after fire at senior community in South Lyon, multiple people transported to hospital

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A fire at a building in a senior community in South Lyon has displaced nine residents.

Fire crews were called to the scene around midnight on Wednesday morning for reports of smoke in a condo unit.

The senior community has around 1,000 residents. They are separated into six units each building and a fire was in one of the buildings.

Two women in one of the units woke up to the smoke alarms and were able to exit the building and call 911. There were nine residents in the building and all of them have been displaced because of the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was started accidentally and that the cause could have been a tablet that was charging in the basement.

The unit where the fire started is a complete loss.

Firefighters were able to assist one woman out of her building, she was treated on scene and her family transported her to a hospital later.

A woman was able to evacuate her building and informed firefighters that her husband was in the basement. Crews were able to rescue him, he was treated on scene.

Fire crews found an elderly couple unconscious rescued them, and transported them to a hospital.

READ: More local news coverage

A fire at a building in a senior community in South Lyon has displaced nine residents. (South Lyon Fire Department)

A fire at a building in a senior community in South Lyon has displaced nine residents. (South Lyon Fire Department)

A fire at a building in a senior community in South Lyon has displaced nine residents. (South Lyon Fire Department)