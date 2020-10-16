First responder who caught COVID-19 still fighting illness 3 months later

Avery Garcia said he caught coronavirus in the back on an ambulance as he worked to rescue other COVID-19 patients.

Garcia is now on the mend, but he said the only way to save people now is through his powerful testimony.

He spent two months in the hospital at the beginning of the pandemic with 35 days unconscious on a ventilator. He got married outside the intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak so that the doctors and nurses who saved his life could bare witness to the miracle of science that saved his life.

After three months, he is still fighting the ravages of COVID-19.

As the numbers are going up in the state, he said it’s important for people to take the pandemic seriously.

