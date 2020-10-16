Michigan governor signs Senate Bill 1108 allowing public bodies to meet remotely

DETROIT – On Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 1108 which codifies her previous Executive Order that allows public bodies to conduct public meetings remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By allowing for remote meetings, public bodies and residents can continue practicing safe social distancing while also ensuring meetings remain open, accessible and transparent to the public,” said Whitmer. “Since the first positive case of COVID-19, I have been committed to protecting our seniors, small businesses, and first responders from the worst public health crisis in over a century. I am grateful that the Legislature has taken another step towards protecting Michiganders against the spread of COVID-19 by codifying my executive orders. As always, I remain ready to work alongside the Legislature to pass laws that help us defeat this virus together.”

Senate Bill 1108 takes immediate effect and was sponsored by Senator Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Additionally, the governor signed following bills into law today, as well as vetoed three bills outlined below.

House Bill 4288 sets standards and grant criteria for the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) when implementing the Broadband Expansion Act of Michigan Grant Program. The bill was sponsored by Representative Michele Hoitnega, R-Manton.

House Bill 4686 provides for the opportunity for individuals to remove their name from the Disassociated Persons List after 5 years under the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act. The bill was sponsored by Representative Ryan Berman, R-West Bloomfield.

House Bill 5194 modifies the definitions of “automobile or light truck” and “heavy-duty truck” to increase the threshold from a rated 10,000 pound weight to a rated 14,000 pound weight under the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Act. The bill was sponsored by Representative Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock.

House Bill 5267 designates the portion of Highway US-127 in Isabella County beginning at the exit to US-127 business route and extending north to the Pickard Road exit as the “Lance Corporal Justin Ellsworth Memorial Highway.” Lance Corporal Ellsworth was killed while on a dismounted combat patrol southeast of Fallujah Iraq, by an improvised explosive device. He was 20 years old. The bill was sponsored by Representative Ryan Berman, R-West Bloomfield.

House Bill 5602 amends the Single State Construction Code Act to modify provisions governing the installation, maintenance, replacement, or servicing of a low-voltage electric fence. The bill was sponsored by Representative Rodney Wakeman, R-Saginaw.

Senate Bill 665 allows brewers who are not licensed as a micro brewer, and making between 60,000 and 120,000 barrels of beer to operate up to 3 tasting rooms, similar to a micro brewer. The bill was sponsored by Senator Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville.

Senate Bill 852 repeals and replaces the Industrial Hemp Growers Act which requires the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to establish, operate, and administer an industrial hemp program for the state. This is a technical fix required by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approval of Michigan’s state hemp plan. This fix codifies an exemption to the general prohibition against anyone with a state or federal felony conviction related to a controlled substance from producing industrial hemp for 10 years following the date of the conviction. The bill was sponsored by Senator Dan Lauwers, R-Brockway.

Senate Bill 1080 extends the length of maturity of bonds and notes issued by a special assessment district under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, from 10 to 40, years after the date of issuance. The bill was sponsored by Senator Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes.

Senate Bill 1103 allows marijuana tax revenue to be deposited into the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF) after other funds are earmarked and removed. The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing.

Senate Bill 977 and House Bill 5881 were vetoed by the governor in order to avoid voter confusion prior to the November election. Senate Bill 977 was sponsored by Senator Kevin Daley, R-Lapeer, while House Bill 5881 was sponsored by Representative Ann Bollin, R-Brighton.

Senate Bill 659 was vetoed by the governor. The bill would have imposed new administrative burdens on the Michigan Department of State without providing for a funding mechanism to support the new requirements. The bill was sponsored by Senator Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 143,106 as of Friday, including 6,987 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 2,015 new cases and 14 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 141,091 total cases and 6,973 deaths.

