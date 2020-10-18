PJ’s Lager House in Corktown closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

DETROIT – Popular Corktown bar and music venue PJ’s Lager House -- ranked one of Detroit’s top five music venues -- will be closing temporarily due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the employee has been placed under quarantine and the venue will not reopen until all staff members have two consecutive negative tests.

Patrons who visited PJ’s Lager House, located on Michigan Avenue, between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 are recommended to get tested.

The restaurant said patrons can support the venue by purchasing merchandise during the closure.

