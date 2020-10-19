Over half ton of marijuana seized from trash hauler at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

DETROIT – On Sunday, Oct. 18 at around 11:15 p.m., the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Officers at the Blue Water Bridge encountered a driver operating a trash hauler.

The driver declared he was transporting municipal trash destined for a landfill in New Boston, Michigan to CBP. At the time, the officer working at the primary inspection booth referred the driver for a secondary examination. During the exam of the hauler, officers uncovered over 1,000 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags in the rear of truck.

“Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders,” said Acting Port Director April Donaghy, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry. “Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I’m proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure.”

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan has seen a significant increase in narcotics seized over the past 12 months. In Fiscal Year 2020, CBP Field Operations seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state.

