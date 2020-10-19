‘TODAY’ is looking for Metro Detroit families to join #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration

DETROIT – Halloween is less than two weeks away and -- like everywhere else -- it is going to look a lot different at The Today Show.

That’s why The Today Show is reaching out to viewers across the country to help celebrate.

From Oct. 26 to the Halloween show on Friday, Oct. 30, The Today Show will fill its virtual plaza with people every day showing off their Halloween Fanfare.

And there’s more -- each day, one person or group with the best costume will be chosen to be part of the My Today Plaza on the special Friday Halloween show!

Local 4 viewers, you have a jump start! Show us what you got, sign up and help celebrate Halloween on Today!

To sign up, visit the official registration page here!