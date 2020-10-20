Absentee voters in Michigan urged to hand-deliver ballots to clerk’s office or drop boxes to avoid postal delays

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging absentee voters to hand-deliver ballots to their local election clerk’s office or ballot drop boxes.

Election Day is two weeks away. Benson said only the absentee ballots received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 can be counted.

“Voters should not risk possible postal delays this close to the deadline,” Benson said. “Voters who already have their absentee ballot should hand-deliver it to their city or township election clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Voters who still plan to request an absentee ballot should visit their clerk’s office to make the request in person, and fill out and submit the ballot all in one trip.”

Registered voters can request absentee ballots and submit them early at their local clerk’s offices through Nov. 2. Citizens can register to vote at their local clerk’s office through Nov. 3, they need to bring proof of residency.

Voters should click here to find their local clerk’s office, drop box locations or track their absentee ballot. As of Monday, more than 1.5 million Michigan citizens already cast absentee ballots and nearly 3 million had requested them.

“We have worked to ensure every citizen has a right to vote absentee in Michigan and have implemented multiple levels of secure protocols and best practices that have been time-tested over decades in other states,” Benson said. “That’s why we can say with confidence that only valid absentee ballots will be counted, and they will be tabulated by bipartisan pairs of election workers trained to ensure votes are tallied without political bias and in accordance with elections law.”

