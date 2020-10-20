Friendship Circle buys bakery to expand job options for people with special needs

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Friendship Circle of Michigan has done amazing work helping people with special needs find jobs.

The mission has grown so much, that they’re expanding in a big way. They have purchased a bakery to expand job options for people with special needs.

Dakota Bread is known for some of the best challah around. The bakery was purchased by the organization, and people in West Bloomfield Township came out to celebrate the new acquisition.

