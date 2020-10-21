Group calls for unified response from Michigan’s political leadership to mitigate spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – A group of healthcare, public health, university, labor and business leaders called on Michigan’s political leadership to demonstrate a “complete unity of purpose” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The group stated support for mandatory standards for mask usage, workplace practices and public gatherings. They said the recent orders by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration should be deployed across the state with “discipline.”

“We commend the Governor and legislature for working together on legislation to extend unemployment protections and provide common sense liability protections,” the letter said. “Now we need that same spirit of cooperation focused on reigning in surging case levels.

Read the open letter below: