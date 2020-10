Former Second Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, finished her day in Saginaw Tuesday after stopping in Detroit and Madison Heights.

At the same time, Eric Trump has been making his way across Michigan, starting in Lansing, and pitching his father’s economic policies as he made his way into Livingston County and ending in Willis.

Both campaigns have been on the move in Michigan since last week when Joe Biden came to Metro Detroit and President Donald Trump held a rally in Muskegon.

