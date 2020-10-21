Samples from Ferndale’s municipal water system have lead levels exceeding state standards

FERNDALE, Mich. – Samples from Ferndale’s municipal water system have lead levels in the drinking water exceeding state standards, according to officials.

Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) was notified by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) about the results from testing. Testing occurred as part of routine compliance sampling required by EGLE under Michigan’s Safe Drinking Water Act.

The OCHD is coordinating the distribution of free water filter kits to Ferndale residents who qualify on Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gary Kulick Community Center (1201 Livernois St, Ferndale, MI 48220).

“The quality of our drinking water is vital to the health of residents,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “Oakland County stands ready to support our local communities by helping them comply with lead rules, distributing NSF-certified water filters to qualified households, and educating the public.”

To qualify for a filter a household must:

Receive water from an affected area.

Have a pregnant woman or at least one child under age 18 living or spending several hours in the home weekly, AND who receives WIC benefits, Medicaid health insurance, or has difficulty affording a filter ($35) or replacement cartridges ($15).

If you have questions you can contact Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call at 1-800-848-5533, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or noc@oakgov.com

OCHD has a laboratory that can test water for lead and copper. Bottles for those tests can be purchased at Health Division Offices for $24 per testing bottle.

If you suspect your home’s plumbing or faucets could contain lead or lead-based solder, you should have your water tested. Boiling water does not remove lead. Click here for more information.

Tips for reducing exposure to lead in water: