‘We’re sounding the alarm’: Michigan Gov. Whitmer addresses uptick of new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. – An uptick of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases was the focus of a news conference from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday.

Whitmer urged Michigan residents to wear masks when they’re in public, especially in the Upper Peninsula. Whitmer said Michigan is in worse shape than it was in April, and it could keep getting worse.

Oct. 21, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus cases up to 150,989; Death toll now at 7,086

“That’s why we are sounding the alarm bell right now. These numbers are moving in the wrong direction. We’re at a dangerous moment where there’s the possibility of it just becoming community spread that becomes out of control. We’re seeing that and a lot of our neighboring states. That’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer pointed to new assistance this month for small businesses. She also called on Washington for help and expressed frustration over the lack of another stimulus bill.

“Our leaders from the moment they are sworn into office have a duty to protect the people that they serve. Now during the worst health crisis of our lifetime. They’re not showing us that they can get this done,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said masks must be worn at any gathering, school or event. Businesses are not allowed to admit anyone who isn’t wearing a face covering.

READ: Gov. Whitmer on possibility of another Michigan shutdown: ‘We’re at a dangerous moment’