Police investigate Warren city councilman accused of handcuffing woman

WARREN, Mich. – Police said a Warren city councilman is under investigation because he is accused of handcuffing a woman, who put “Black Lives Matter” stickers on a President Trump campaign sign.

A woman said Kabacinski chased her down and handcuffed her after she put the stickers on a sign.

Lindsay Parton lives in Kabacinski’s district. She has watched the councilman’s behavior during meetings. Parton is also part of the political action group, Swarm, which released a statement making it clear how they feel about Kabacinski.

“He’s got to go,” Parton said.

Law enforcement said it is against the law for one citizen to handcuff another citizen.

The woman who was handcuffed said she was shaken up but is OK.

Kabacinski’s case is with prosecutors. He has not been charged.

The councilman could not be reached for comment.