Programs in Macomb County work to meet the needs of families in the community

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A program in Macomb County is working to expand food banks to meet the needs of families in the community.

When it comes to making sure families have the food they need it’s not just about the food, it’s also about everything that’s needed to get the food where it needs to go safely.

In Macomb County, various services have lost volunteers so agencies are backfilling with county employees to pick up the slack. The need for community assistance is still growing -- there are people who have never needed food assistance before reaching out for help.

Macomb Community Action is now pooling federal grant money, private donations and funds almost anywhere they can find them to support food pantries.

There is help for those who can’t physically get to a food pantry. Mobile Mission was launched two years ago by Anthony and Soperia Traylor. The organization has become an essential cog in the machinery of feeding people. They are no feeding more than 500 families a month.

They also do home deliveries for people who are quarantined with COVID-19 and can’t get out to get food or supplies for themselves.

Macomb Community Action is working to find equipment to outfit more than 70 food pantries to assist them in their expansion.

