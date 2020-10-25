Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin responds to violent and disturbing threat

DETROIT – Candidate and incumbent in the race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Democrat Elissa Slotkin, issued a statement Sunday responding a violent phone call she recently received.

“This week, a caller left a voicemail at my campaign headquarters using threatening, sexually explicit, and violent language, including a threat to ‘shoot my way to victory.’ My staff coordinated with Lansing and U.S. Capitol police, who traced the threat to a young person in Ingham County. Upon investigation, they determined that the individual was unlikely to pose an actual threat, which was a relief. I’m grateful for the efforts of the U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement agencies here in the 8th District for their swift work,” said Slotkin.

According to Slotkin, this is not the first time violent threats have been directed at her or members of the candidate’s team.

“I am making this threat public because the climate has gotten significantly worse in the last few weeks. I also want to make clear that law enforcement will be involved in each and every threat we receive. We cannot let it be normal that political differences are metered out with threats of violence,” she said.

Slotkin is facing off against Republican Paul Junge in the race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District. The two debated each other on Flashpoint last month ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

There is both local and national concern over threats to public figures and leaders.

Several of the alleged domestic terrorists involved in the plot to kidnap and kill the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are now facing charges.

While speaking to Local 4 News recently Whitmer answered questions about tensions rising as the election draws near and whether there is greater risk for violence in Michigan when the results are announced.

“We have to be better than this. Our kids and our country deserve better than this. Leadership climate is set from the top, and every elected leader needs to set an example by calling out violent and intimidating threats and making clear it has no business in the 8th District, our state and our country,” said Slotkin.

RELATED HEADLINES