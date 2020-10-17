Michigan governor to be interviewed live Sunday on Local 4 News

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be live on Local 4 News at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Whitmer will speak to Local 4 News on Sunday, Oct. 17 live via Zoom. You can also watch her appearance online in the video player below.

The interview comes as the governor continues to make national headlines over the domestic terror plot to kidnap and kill her. Several of the alleged domestic terrorists involved are now facing charges in connection with the plot.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan are also on the rise with more than 2,000 cases reported for two consecutive days.

Whitmer’s is being interviewed ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. To date nearly 1 million people have already voted in Michigan.

On Friday, Whitmer supported Joe Biden at a campaign event in Southfield where she spoke.

President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Muskegon, Michigan today only one day after Biden campaigned in Southfield and Detroit.

Trump will deliver a speech in Muskegon on supporting law enforcement.

On Sunday’s special hour-long episode of Flashpoint both candidates in the Michigan US Senate race will be interviewed about their positions on critical issues. Flashpoint begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday.